A look at Vini Souza’s turnaround from Sheffield United scapegoat to star man as Chris Wilder, Oliver Arblaster hail battling Brazilian

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friday, August 9, 2024. Deepdale. Sheffield United’s Championship campaign was barely half an hour old but already the sense of redemption was in the air. The Blades, who looked so devoid of confidence and belief in their Premier League relegation campaign, had rediscovered a bit of their swagger. They had control of a game of football. Starboy Oliver Arblaster had scored and there was no long delay for a VAR check. Life was good.

One man in particular enjoying something of a renaissance was Arblaster’s midfield partner, the battling Brazilian Vinicius Souza. His debut season in English football had not gone to plan and to some sections of the support at least, he had become something of a scapegoat. There was the odd decent display, one excellent one away at Luton Town. There was a lot of finger-pointing at others as United struggled. At one point, later in the season, there were even murmurs of boos when he came on as a substitute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, at Deepdale, something curious happened. Preston’s Sam Greenwood hesitated in possession for just a second too long, allowing Souza to make a good tackle and halt him in his tracks. The ball was worked right, and then cleared left; Robbie Brady showed too much of the ball to Souza on the touchline, and the Blades man launched into the challenge.

For most other players and at most other clubs it was a moment that would probably have gone by unnoticed. But this was United - a club built on such graft - and this was Souza, whose celebration at the tackle was met by a spine-tingling roar from a sold-out away end. He had been written off, he had been criticised, he had even been booed. But in that moment, after a summer of transfer speculation, he showed the 4,500 fans behind that goal that he was one of them.

“He’s fully committed, no matter what”

“He’s huge,” said Arblaster of Souza. “Just his attitude, there was speculation about him going but he just gets his head down and goes about his business so well. We’ve heard the Blades fans celebrate some of his tackles and we know they’d love them because I love them as well. He’s a top, top lad and he’s fully committed to here, no matter what. He’s also a very good player as well and I love playing alongside him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That moment at Deepdale was not isolated and just a pre-cursor for what was to come. Souza was instrumental in Arblaster’s goal, winning the ball back high with a good challenge to put United in the ascendancy; he did similar against QPR as United somehow squandered a 2-0 lead to only draw 2-2. He was everywhere in the battling draw away at Norwich, with only a yellow card nullifying some of his effectiveness; he was named man of the match in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Watford.

Many United players have instantly been taken to supporters’ hearts, while some have never quite managed to break through. But few in recent memory have turned around their fortunes in the way Souza has; from scapegoat to star man in a matter of months. His influence is growing in the dressing room as well as on the field; he is an infectious character rarely seen without a smile on his face.

“It’s a different league and a different environment for him,” said Wilder. “Maybe with a few of the older boys going in the summer, that character and personality might have been able to grow and it definitely has with him. He’s a really popular guy among the boys. I thought his performance on the first day at Preston was all over the place – and not in a poor way!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The levels are not the same as in the Premier League but we’re in this division and he’s a massive player for us. Not just on the pitch, but off it as well. Chris Wilder on Vini Souza

“He was all over the place and I was telling him to calm down. And the same with the QPR game, at Norwich and Watford. Flying into tackles and getting around the park. And he’s a good footballer, too. His personality is really good and he’s a really good player as well. The levels are not the same as in the Premier League but we’re in this division and he’s a massive player for us. Not just on the pitch, but off it as well.”

“Arguably our best player so far”

A player signed by a Premier League side for £10m or so should realistically impress in the Championship but life in the second tier is not as glamorous as arguably the world’s top league and many suspected how characters such as Souza would handle the adjustment if an expected summer transfer move did not materialise. Souza was linked with a move to Fenerbahçe and even credited with interest from AC Milan but remained at Bramall Lane past last Friday’s transfer deadline and subsequently admitted that he “didn’t care” about the transfer talk.

Sportimage

“Anyone who’s worked with me knows what our relationship is like with players,” added Wilder. “We let them have their head and let them show what their personality and character is around the place. And he’s certainly shown that. And I’ve got to say, I think the supporters have been amazing towards him. Because there was, in that period… the old chucking your arms up in the air and this, that and the other.

“That might be a bit of a cultural thing that happens on the continent a bit more. We still don’t like it and we’ve talked about it but all you can say is how he came back physically in pre-season, what his performances have been like and his attitude to training. And most importantly his attitude to games. I’d say arguably he’s been our best player so far. Blaster’s been up there as well. But the two midfield players have been outstanding. And they’re going to be really key and crucial for our progression this season.”