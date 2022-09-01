Sheffield United line up international replacement if Sander Berge moves on transfer deadline day
Sheffield United have lined up a Canadian international midfielder as a potential replacement for Sander Berge, if the Norwegian moves away before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.
Club Brugge are refusing to give up on signing United’s former record signing and although no deal has yet been agreed, the Belgian side hope to secure a breakthrough in their long-running pursuit of Berge.
If Berge does leave, United’s already-depleted midfield resources will need a boost and CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone has emerged as a potential replacement.
Born in the Ivory Coast, Kone moved to Canada as a youngster and has been capped by them at senior level. He attracted European interest in the summer and was close to moving to Norwich City, before the Canaries reportedly backed down after being unwilling to meet Montreal’s financial demands for the 20-year-old, 6ft 2in midfielder.
“They [Norwich] came to the door, they made a concrete offer,” Kone told La Presse after the move broke down.
“Yes, they came to watch me, but we didn't agree on the business side.
"I don't think about when I'm going there, where I'm going to be, etc. I focus on me, to become the best player possible and help the team. I focus on now and that's it."
If Berge did move on and United followed up their interest in Kone, he would have to satisfy tightened criteria to earn a work permit after the rules were strengthened post-Brexit.