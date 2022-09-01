Why Derby County boss wants to sign "game-changing" Sheffield United man after interest in Wednesday star
Derby County chief Liam Rosenior has confirmed he wants to sign Sheffield United striker Will Osula ahead of tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.
The teenager is expected to leave Bramall Lane to experience regular first-team football for the first time, with Derby and Burton Albion keen.
Osula, a Danish youth international, is highly-rated at Bramall Lane but United officials, having seen the development made by Daniel Jebbison at Burton last season, are keen to expose him to the rigours of EFL football.
"Nothing has been done yet,” Derby’s interim boss Rosenior said today.
“He is a player we are aware of and a player I really, really, like. But we just have to wait and see if that one comes through. He is one that has again been pinpointed by myself for a long time.
"This isn't a rushed signing if it does go through. We've planned for over a month now. I am sure a lot of clubs are in this place where it gets to the end of the window and players become available.
“He would be a great addition if it comes through and we are working really hard to make that happen."
Rosenior added: “He's 6ft 4in I would say and people will look at him and think he is a target man, but he's not because he's got so much speed and energy," he said. "He can run behind and technically he's very good. He's got everything to make it at the very highest level. For me, he's somebody who is really exciting.
"I am looking forward to working with him and making him a better player. There has been a lot of competition for him from a lot of very good clubs. It would be another great signing for us if it comes through. That, again, comes down to our record of developing young players and the way that we play.
"If we do get that one done I would be absolutely delighted."
Osula made his senior debut for the Blades last season and has been described, along with Jebbison, as having “game-changing” abilities by boss Heckingbottom.