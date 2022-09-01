Sander Berge: What we know so far as Sheffield United star linked with deadline-day move to Club Brugge
It wouldn’t be transfer deadline day without a saga dominating the news agenda and this time around, it’s the future of Sander Berge at Sheffield United that has got fans furiously refreshing their news feeds.
The 24-year-old has been a target for Club Brugge all summer, while Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in some sections of the media.
While the Anfield looks appear to have gone cold, with Jurgen Klopp’s side looking to secure a loan move for Juventus midfielder Arthur, Brugge’s interest remains very much live.
The Star understands that, at the time of writing, talk of a deal already being struck with Brugge is premature, but the Belgian side are certainly keen on Berge after selling Charles De Ketelaere to AC Milan.
They have also spent decent money on Roman Yaremchuk and Raphael Onyedika and would have to come up with a lot more to sign Berge, with United officials privately briefing earlier in the window that they would only consider offers for the Norwegian that provided them with a return on their investment.
Considering Berge cost £22m in 2020, selling him for any less – when the club’s chief executive revealed that United have no financial pressure to offload him earlier in the summer – would be a curious move from United, considering their early form and the untold riches that earning promotion back to the Premier League would bring to Bramall Lane.
The elephant in the room in all this is Berge’s release clause, which stands at £35m and, if triggered, would secure his signature without any opposition from United.
In the background of the Berge speculation, United continue to be linked with midfielders including Callum Styles of Barnsley and MLS starlet Ismael Kone. United are already light on bodies in midfield after injuries to John Fleck and Ben Osborn in recent weeks and losing Berge on top of those would surely necessitate a signing ahead of the 11pm deadline.
Brugge’s last known bid for Berge was for less than half the amount United paid Genk for his services and, as The Star’s James Shield so excellently put it this afternoon with just hours until the 11pm deadline: It’s time for Brugge to either put up or, politely, shut up.