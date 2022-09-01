Sheffield United Transfers: What Barnsley boss said about future of Callum Styles amid Blades links

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hungarian international Styles is also reportedly a target for Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline, with Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom keen to bolster his midfield options following injuries to John Fleck and Ben Osborn.

Sander Berge’s future is also the source of much speculation ahead of the window slamming shut later tonight. But Duff, whose side face Wednesday this weekend, didn’t give a great deal away when quizzed on Style’s future amid the Blades links.

“The situation is the same as it’s been since the first day I walked in the door and the first interview I did,” Duff said.

“The same names were getting mentioned and so from my point of view, nothing’s changed. If they get sold, they get sold. My job is to work with the players. Speculation has been rife, and we’ll wait and see.

"Lots of plates are spinning, ins and outs. Until anything is signed on the dotted line, there is nothing to say.

lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United and Callum Styles of Barnsley: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

"There's been interest in players and we have got lots of interest in players. I'd be sat here until the deadline is done speaking about rumours and things like that.

"It has to be accelerated today and we are looking to do a few and something might happen with one or two of ours. I don't actually know, if I am being truthful.