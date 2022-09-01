Sheffield United Transfers: What Barnsley boss said about future of Callum Styles amid Blades links
Barnsley manager Michael Duff was tight-lipped about speculation over the future of midfielder Callum Styles, who has been linked with a deadline-day move to Sheffield United.
Hungarian international Styles is also reportedly a target for Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline, with Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom keen to bolster his midfield options following injuries to John Fleck and Ben Osborn.
Sander Berge’s future is also the source of much speculation ahead of the window slamming shut later tonight. But Duff, whose side face Wednesday this weekend, didn’t give a great deal away when quizzed on Style’s future amid the Blades links.
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield Wednesday make key George Byers decision as transfer window draws to a close
-
2
How Dejphon Chansiri has responded to ‘agent activity’ at Sheffield Wednesday – and how the players have handled it
-
3
Released Sheffield Wednesday man set to join ex-Owl in Championship switch after Middlesbrough interest
-
4
Injury may halt Sheffield Wednesday switch – two players could still leave
-
5
Decision made on Sheffield Wednesday’s former loanee Harlee Dean as transfer window comes to an end
“The situation is the same as it’s been since the first day I walked in the door and the first interview I did,” Duff said.
“The same names were getting mentioned and so from my point of view, nothing’s changed. If they get sold, they get sold. My job is to work with the players. Speculation has been rife, and we’ll wait and see.
"Lots of plates are spinning, ins and outs. Until anything is signed on the dotted line, there is nothing to say.
"There's been interest in players and we have got lots of interest in players. I'd be sat here until the deadline is done speaking about rumours and things like that.
"It has to be accelerated today and we are looking to do a few and something might happen with one or two of ours. I don't actually know, if I am being truthful.
"We'll see who is here in the morning, pick a team and try and beat Sheffield Wednesday.”