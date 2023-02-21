Blades missed out on chance to sign Rochdale youngster because of embargo but he’s been left in limbo

Sheffield United are monitoring developments at their Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers over the signing of Ethan Brierley, The Star understands, after the Blades’ hopes of signing their former trialist last month were scuppered by their transfer embargo.

United ran the rule over the Rochdale midfielder at their Shircliffe midfielder but any deal in January proved impossible after the Blades were hit by a transfer embargo by the EFL over unpaid transfer debt.

They looked to have lost out on Brierley to their Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers after they made a deadline-day move. But the deal was not processed in time for the EFL to rubberstamp it, with Rovers also attempting to register another ex-Blades target in Lewis O’Brien before the 11pm deadline.

Both moves were rejected by the EFL, with Rovers appealing against the decision. Rovers are hoping an independent arbitrator will speed up the process but the legal wrangle over the players’ future remains ongoing. The 19-year-old midfielder Brierley has not featured for Rochdale since early December and United are keeping an eye on developments in Lancashire, in case the prospective move falls through.

A Rovers statement this week read: “Blackburn Rovers can provide the following update to supporters regarding its ongoing attempts to find a positive resolution to its January transfer activity when two registration applications were rejected following the closure of the transfer window.

“In the best interests of the players involved, the club has tried to conclude this matter as quickly as possible via an independent arbitrator, but due to the complexities involved, the confidential legal process is ongoing.

“Throughout this process, Rovers has been in regular dialogue with the players’ clubs, Nottingham Forest and Rochdale AFC, along with the players’ representatives.

“Rovers and the EFL will continue to work on finalising their respective legal submissions over the coming days in order to get this matter concluded at the earliest opportunity.