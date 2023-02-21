Highly-rated Sheffield United starlet Louie Marsh is keen to make up for lost time at Bramall Lane after the heartbreak of missing the Blades’ title-winning campaign last season.

Marsh was forced to go under the knife to correct the issue which forced him to watch from the sidelines as his young teammates sealed the league title, but is making his mark this time around after notching his 16th goal of the season to seal victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane.

Marsh headed home a superb cross from John Fleck for the only goal of the mini-derby – a special feeling for a boyhood Blade – and issued a timely reminder to boss Paul Heckingbottom about the quality he possesses.

The Sheffield-born forward has featured in the matchday squads already in the FA Cup this season and will hope to do so again in the next round, early next month, when United welcome top-flight giants Tottenham Hotspur to Bramall Lane.

“It was a good feeling,” Marsh said of his derby winner. “They’re tough opponents; we know what they’re like. They get after us and I thought we dealt with them well. It was a special ball from Flecky and it was good to get my head on it. I’m not very good at headers usually! But that one went okay.”

Marsh has trained with United’s seniors this season and is a boyhood Blade who has been at United since the age of six. “I’ve had ups and downs since, as everyone does,” he added.

"I had surgery last year, which was tough. But I tried to get on the front foot this year and set myself a goal target. And I'm doing quite well against it.

"The injury was tough. Everyone has ups and downs but it's about getting through it. But I can’t deny it was tough, the boys won the league as well and I couldn't play in it. It's a special group, though.

Louie Marsh celebrates his winner for Sheffield United U21s over Wednesday with John Fleck: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

"Being in the first-team squad was great. Being a boyhood Blade, nothing tops that. A special feeling.

