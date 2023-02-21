Blades are reportedly interested in Scottish starlet and son of their former striker, Craig

EFL regulations would permit Sheffield United to offer scholarship terms to a Scottish striker they are reportedly interested in bringing to Bramall Lane, despite the Blades still being under a transfer embargo.

United were sanctioned by the Football League last month for breaching regulation 52.2.3, regarding non-payment of outstanding transfer debt. The embargo scuppered any chances of them signing a replacement for Reda Khadra during the transfer window and also put paid to their hopes of signing youngsters Silko Thomas and Ethan Brierley in January.

Reports north of the border that United are interested in signing Jevan Beattie, the young Motherwell striker and son of former loan striker Craig, therefore came as something of a surprise to Blades supporters yesterday.

Beattie Jr. has reportedly been on trial with United at Shirecliffe and has been offered an initial scholarship with a two year professional contract to follow, according to the Daily Record. A forward currently in Motherwell’s U18s, Beattie’s current deal there is set to shortly expire and he was offered a pro deal by the Steelmen.

And while EFL regulations prevent clubs under embargo registering professional players, except for special cases under strict creteria, the league’s governance page states that “clubs can continue to register academy players, scholars and non first-team players” while under embargo.

The governance adds that “clubs can also upgrade scholars and academy players to their first professional contract, though this will be dependent upon the circumstances of the individual club and will be determined by the league.”

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has experience and knowledge of Scottish football from his time north of the border with Hibs and United have previously viewed Scotland as a potentially rich source of talent.

The Blades have made no secret of their wish to become a self-sustainable club, sourcing previously-under valued players and polishing them into saleable assets or players capable of performing in their first team.

It was an approach that served them well in the case of Will Lankshear, the striker United picked up after he left Arsenal and sold to their Tottenham Hotspur around 18 months later for a multi-million pound fee.