What a difference a week can make.

A week after their lead over third-placed Middlesbrough stood at 10 points, Sheffield United are now only four points clear in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Despite having a game in hand over Boro, and a better goal difference, back-to-back defeats have sent nerves jangling amongst supporters at Bramall Lane, as recent results all-but confirmed Burnley’s promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

With 14 games of the regular season remaining – or 13 for Boro – there will be plenty more twists and turns to come, for sure, in a division as competitive as it is unpredictable.

And the data boffins at FiveThirtyEight have applied their detailed statistical model to the Championship in a bid to determine how the final table will look come May, giving each side a percentage chance of relegation or promotion.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish after the transfer window slammed shut. But will it play out that way?

1 . Race for the Premier League A general view of the Sky Bet Championship trophy which a host of clubs are fighting for, along with promotion to the Premier League Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . 24th Huddersfield Town (relegated) 44 points. Relegation chances: 72% Photo: Andrew Redington Photo Sales

3 . 23nd Wigan Athletic (relegated) 46 points. Relegation chances: 61% Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales

4 . 22nd Blackpool (relegated) 46 points. Relegation chances: 59% Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales