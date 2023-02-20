Blades had previously been looking to chase down leaders Burnley but Clarets are running away with the league title

A leading bookmaker has made a big statement about Sheffield United’s chances of hunting down Burnley and winning the Championship title - after making the decision to pay out on bets for Vincent Kompany’s men to finish first in the league, with 14 games still to play.

Burnley are 11 points clear of the Blades at the top of the division and are still to host their nearest challengers at Turf Moor this season. But they are showing few signs of letting up in their bid to return to the Premier League, winning 11 of their 12 Championship games since losing 5-2 to United at Bramall Lane back in November - and drawing the other.

And over 9,000 bet365 customers have been paid out early on bets for Burnley to win the league. Spokesman Steve Freeth said: "The Clarets may have been relegated on the final day of last season when finishing over 10 points clear of Norwich and Watford, but it was the Canaries and Hornets that headed the Championship betting in pre season with Burnley in need of a rebuild.

“However, the win at Luton, coupled with Sheffield United’s defeat at Millwall, saw our League Winner Early Payout offer triggered for the third time after Dumbarton and Napoli.”

