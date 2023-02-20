News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Bookies make big statement about Sheffield United’s title-winning chances after Burnley decision

Blades had previously been looking to chase down leaders Burnley but Clarets are running away with the league title

By Danny Hall
2 minutes ago

A leading bookmaker has made a big statement about Sheffield United’s chances of hunting down Burnley and winning the Championship title - after making the decision to pay out on bets for Vincent Kompany’s men to finish first in the league, with 14 games still to play.

Data experts revise Blades’ promotion chances after back-to-back defeats

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Burnley are 11 points clear of the Blades at the top of the division and are still to host their nearest challengers at Turf Moor this season. But they are showing few signs of letting up in their bid to return to the Premier League, winning 11 of their 12 Championship games since losing 5-2 to United at Bramall Lane back in November - and drawing the other.

Most Popular

And over 9,000 bet365 customers have been paid out early on bets for Burnley to win the league. Spokesman Steve Freeth said: "The Clarets may have been relegated on the final day of last season when finishing over 10 points clear of Norwich and Watford, but it was the Canaries and Hornets that headed the Championship betting in pre season with Burnley in need of a rebuild.

Boro man makes Blades “pressure” claim as promotion race hots up

“However, the win at Luton, coupled with Sheffield United’s defeat at Millwall, saw our League Winner Early Payout offer triggered for the third time after Dumbarton and Napoli.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For now United will be more concerned with the team in third than the one in first, after their lead over Middlesbrough was cut to only four points following back-to-back defeats - first to Michael Carrick’s men, and then at Millwall last weekend.

Blades legend tells Blades how to fend off Boro promotion challenge

BurnleyPremier League