Dougie Hodgson, the popular former Sheffield United defender and reserve-team boss, has sent a message to fans after announcing his retirement from coaching.

The Australian centre-half's United career amounted to 38 appearances but his mark at Bramall Lane ran deeper than the numbers alone suggest, with Hodgson speaking to The Star just over two years ago of his love for the club and fond memories of South Yorkshire.

Hodgson, who returned to Bramall Lane as reserve team coach after being forced into early retirement as a player after damaging his neck, continued to coach after returning Down Under but announced his retirement this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s official – the whistle is hung up,” Hodgson said. “The game you fall in love with and make lifelong friendships … the doors are finally closed. The journey was a blast, with so many friendships on the way.

"From Australia to the UK and USA and Asia and around the world, I could say I’ve done my rounds to the game I once loved.

From being the first Australian to coach in the UK at Sheffield United, to the shores of Australia from NPL 1 … I would like to think behind the scenes, over the last 23 years, I have helped in some way with things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The game in Australia is a mess, from juniors all the way through! I look at some clubs and, to be fair, there is some trying to do their best and be as professional as they can.

"Others, you wouldn’t run your business like it … so why run a club like it! I say goodbye and good luck and to you all of you still involved in the game , all the best. The tour has ended.”

Sheffield United's Doug Hodgson fires the ball past Sunderland Richard Ord during his time at Bramall Lane

Hodgson’s playing career ended at 29 when, in training, he went up for a routine header in training and a disc in his spine exploded. It hit his spinal cord, and he never played professional football again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad