Sheffield United sent Premier League transfer warning after million-pound clause reveal

Sheffield United have been warned to brace themselves for Premier League interest in their left-back Harrison Burrows after they fell short in their bid to get promoted back to the top-flight themselves last season. The Blades came within 20 minutes of play-off glory before two late Sunderland goals at Wembley broke Unitedites’ hearts.

It could have all been very different had Harrison Burrows’ long-range strike, which would have put the Blades 2-0 up in the first half, had been allowed to stand. But after a controversial VAR check it was disallowed, a moment which gave Sunderland a huge boost and altered the course of the game.

That moment would have capped a superb debut season for Burrows at Bramall Lane, following his protracted move from Peterborough United last summer. The 23-year-old earned a place in the Championship team of the year at left back, edging out Junior Firpo to the frustration of many just up the M1 at Leeds United, and impressing Unitedites with the quality of his left foot.

Burrows is just one of a number of exciting young players at United, giving real optimism for the future as they look to go one better next season. But his impressive displays will not have gone unnoticed elsewhere, either - with his former chairman at Posh, Darragh MacAnthony, insistent that Burrows has the capability of playing in the Premier League.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Hard Truths podcast, MacAnthony - who opened up on the future of United-linked Harley Mills, who he claims has been identified by the Blades as a potential Burrows replacement - said: “Here's the thing with Harrison … that's an example for Harley. Harrison signed three contracts with us, all the way through. Starting on £300 a week.

“He wins best player in League One, named in the team of the year, And then in his first year in the Champ, he's the best left back in the Championship. Team of the year. And he’s 23. Harrison can play in the Premier League. If I were a West Ham who've just lost Aaron Cresswell, and if Sheffield United wanted to do business, I would be signing Harrison Burrows.

“I know West Ham like some good top-end Championship players, and not just because we have a sell-on. It's not just his defensive quality that he's improved by a million miles under my manager and under Chris Wilder. He's a goal maker.

“You can see his quality. Look at him in the play-off semi-final [against Bristol City]. He was the star man; I think he had like three assists and a goal. In the big games, he shows up. He's a proper player.

“He scored a perfectly-good goal in the play-off final. VAR was a load of bulls***. It was an absolutely terrible decision but again, look at the quality and look at what he did. So for me, any Premier League club … even, as a Liverpool fan, I'm telling you now, he's a proper player.”

As well as a sell-on clause protecting their interests, MacAnthony was so confident in Burrows’ abilities that a clause was inserted into the deal ensuring that Posh will benefit financially if Burrows makes an international debut during his time at Bramall Lane.

“If he plays for England for Sheffield United, we make another million quid,” the Irishman added. “If he does that with another team, we won't. But I honestly think he has a chance in the future of playing international football when you look at the left-backs for England.

“Every year is better for him and Sheffield United fans, don't get angry with me because I'm trying to sell one of your best players, okay? I'm just saying that there is a market there if somebody wanted him.”