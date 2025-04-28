24-goal Sheffield United pair make Championship Team of the Season alongside Leeds trio & Sunderland star

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 10:00 BST

Sheffield United were well-represented at Sunday’s 2025 EFL awards night.

Sheffield United pair Gustavo Hamer and Harrison Burrows were both named in the 2024/25 Championship Team of the Season on Sunday as reward for their efforts across the campaign. The Blades duo have both enjoyed excellent individual campaigns which they will hope continue into the play-offs, following Saturday’s final-day meeting with Blackburn Rovers.

Hamer has nine goals and seven assists so far this season and a number of match-winning performances even saw him named Championship Player of the Season during Sunday’s EFL awards evening in London. Eight goal contributions also saw Burrows make it into the XI to cap off an excellent debut campaign at Bramall Lane, having joined for just £3million.

United’s two most consistent performers this season were joined in the Team of the Season by stars from Leeds United, Burnley, Sunderland and Norwich City. Take a look below to see who made the cut.

Club: Burnley.

1. GK: James Trafford

Club: Burnley. | Getty Images

Club: Leeds United

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Club: Leeds United | Getty Images

Club: Burnley

3. CB: CJ Egan-Riley

Club: Burnley | Getty Images

Club: Burnley

4. CB: Maxim Esteve

Club: Burnley | Getty Images

