Sheffield United pair Gustavo Hamer and Harrison Burrows were both named in the 2024/25 Championship Team of the Season on Sunday as reward for their efforts across the campaign. The Blades duo have both enjoyed excellent individual campaigns which they will hope continue into the play-offs, following Saturday’s final-day meeting with Blackburn Rovers.

Hamer has nine goals and seven assists so far this season and a number of match-winning performances even saw him named Championship Player of the Season during Sunday’s EFL awards evening in London. Eight goal contributions also saw Burrows make it into the XI to cap off an excellent debut campaign at Bramall Lane, having joined for just £3million.