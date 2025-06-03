What Chris Wilder said previously about Oliver Arblaster’s Sheffield United future as transfer concern resurfaces

Oliver Arblaster has once again been linked with a move away from his boyhood club Sheffield United, with speculation linking him with Brighton and Hove Albion resurfacing this week. The Blades academy product is still on the comeback trail from a serious knee issue, with hopes that he will be fit for the new campaign.

The 21-year-old’s consistent displays before he suffered an ACL injury in last November’s win over city rivals Wednesday did not go unnoticed elsewhere, with Brentford also credited with an interest in him in the past. A boyhood Blade, Arblaster is under contract at Bramall Lane until the summer of 2028.

That situation does at least give the Blades some power if they do receive a concrete approach for their youngster this summer, although top clubs may prefer to wait and see how he returns from injury before considering the type of multi-million offer that would tempt United to the negotiating table.

The Blades’ stance remains very much one of keeping their prized assets at the football club and building around them, with Arblaster and his former academy teammate Sydie Peck potentially anchoring the United midfield together for many years to come in the future.

But at the same time every player has a price, from the top of the football pyramid down to the bottom, and boss Chris Wilder has previously spoken of his delight when his players attract attention from elsewhere - because it shows the player, and the club, are doing a lot of things right.

Speaking previously about interest in Arblaster, Wilder said: "Blaster doesn't speak like a young lad in his first full year, really. We're delighted in terms of how he is and how he conducts himself. If, as a club, you’ve got a lot of players playing well and attracting interest, that means they're doing well and we're doing well as coaches. If he keeps playing well, who knows? It's a long way off.

“It’s music to the ears - not just mine, as Sheffield United manager and a Sheffield United supporter, but all our punters as well - that he wants to stay and he sees his immediate future with Sheffield United. We want to be at the top level and if we get there, Blaster's going to be key to that.”

While United may have to sanction some reluctant departures this summer after failing to recover their place in the Premier League next season, the hope is very much that the Blades can keep the core of the group together and add to it, rather than suffer a fire sale and face another significant rebuild.

"The good thing about Blaster is his personality,” Wilder added. “He's strong in his personality. He won't get driven by an agent like it sometimes does, unfortunately. I like/love his attitude, that he understands the game and the future.

"Where he wants to be is a top Premier League player but how he gets there ... there are all different ways. There has to be ambition from anybody, in whatever you’re trying to do, but you have to take ownership of your career and not let somebody else dictate that. And I don't believe he’s the type of person who will.

“I know his agent and he’s a good agent. He will be advising him but he won't be dictating to him and to his family. We can't sit here and say that he'll play 500 league games for Sheffield United. We can't nail that down.

“He’ll find his way to where he can play and I think we all understand that, if he continues on the trajectory he is on, then he’s going to get there, sooner or later. If his way is with us, for the short, medium and even longer-term, that's great But nobody has that crystal ball.”