The regular Championship season had been played in full without the use of VAR but it came in and was at the centre of attention in the Play-Off Final at Wembley

The spectre of VAR pointed its buzz killing finger of fate at Sheffield United on Saturday as the Blades were denied the opportunity to double a lead that would surely have taken them into the Premier League.

A second half ‘goal’ from Harrison Burrows prompted ecstatic scenes in the United end and among the players and coaching staff only for the big screen to pour cold water on the celebrations as referee Chris Kavanagh was called to the screen to have another look.

As Burrows struck, standing a few feet away from Anthony Patterson in the Sunderland goal was Vini Souza. The keeper was never getting near it anyway but the position of Souza in front of Patterson gave the referee the opportunity to disallow it and he did just that.

Suddenly the atmosphere changed and where it had looked as though United, who had completely dominated the match up that point, would go on to win comfortably, Sunderland fans had been given a lift an the roar to strike off the ‘goal’ was almost as loud as the one that greeted Burrows finding the net a few minutes earlier.

A full Championship season had been completed without the use of VAR but having been brought in for the Play-Off Final, it would make itself a key factor in deciding the tie.

The EFL released a statement on social media, reading: “#SHUSUN – 35’ VAR OVERTURN: Burrows' goal was initially awarded on-field. VAR checked and determined that Vinicius Souza was in an offside position and made an obvious action that clearly impacted the goalkeeper’s ability to play the ball. The referee overturned his original decision and the goal was disallowed.”

The LED screen displays a message from VAR which reads "Checking Goal, possible offside during the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final match between Sheffield United and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on May 24, 2025 in London, England. This weekend's EFL play-off matches at Wembley will all kick-off one minute late, to raise awareness for the âEvery Minute Mattersâ campaign, which aims to encourage people to learn CPR. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Chris Wilder said afterwards: “There'll obviously be a lot of talk about the VAR. I'm being consistent in terms of what Regis said as well. We play 46 games and two play-off games [without VAR], and then all of a sudden it's a subjective decision by the referee.

“I've got to say, I don't think the goalkeeper saves it. I don’t think he gets anywhere near it. I think it’s gone past him. But listen, that's by the by. Although it gave them a lifeline and some real energy, but without really hurting us. Our goalkeeper’s not really had a save to make.”

Broadcaster and former referee back Sheffield United on VAR

Wilder was backed in his assessment that the goal should have stood.

Former Sky Sports presenter, now on Bein Sports, Richard Keys said there was ‘nothing wrong’ with the goal.

“Congrats to Sunderland, but I feel for the Blades,” he posted on X. “There’s nothing wrong with the 2nd goal. Clearly, the keeper can see the ball because he tries to save it. There’s no way he’s impacted and 2-0 wins it.”

Meanwhile, Sheffield-based and hugely experienced former referees’ boss Keith Hackett said it ‘should have been allowed.’

“This is a subjective decision,” he also posted on X. “My first thought was clearly the player was in an offside position. However did he obstruct the view of the goalkeeper? My view is that this goal should have been allowed.”

