Sheffield United answer questions on tickets, pre-season and Maddy Cusack tribute plans

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been just over a week since Sheffield United’s 2024/25 season was ended in cruel fashion in the play-off final at Wembley and thoughts, slowly, are turning towards the next campaign. United will discover their fixture list later this month, which is always a landmark day for football supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those players still under contract at Bramall Lane, and those on United’s recruitment list, are making the most of their delayed summer holidays before a return to pre-season training later this summer, with the season beginning for real in early August as the Blades look to go one better this time around.

For a couple of seasons in a row United booked the Portuguese FA’s training base in Lisbon for a summer camp, whereas last year’s preparations were a little more low-key. United are expected to go abroad again this year ahead of the new campaign, with final touches being applied to the plans before they can be confirmed to supporters.

As things stand, however, that specific trip is not likely to include a scheduled friendly match as seen in recent times, with United facing Casa Pia and Estoril in 2022 and 2023. The current domestic pre-season plan is also for a series of friendlies away from home while the pitch at Bramall Lane, which is being relaid this summer after the Desso surface reached 10 years of age, beds in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussions have also taken place about a potential overseas friendly not connected to the pre-season trip, with United hoping to give supporters as much notice as possible if a fixture can be confirmed. The pre-season subject was one covered in the latest Fan Advisory Board minutes, which also saw the group question club staff on ticket allocations, the player of the year dinner and plans for any lasting tributes to Maddy Cusack.

The former Blades vice-captain tragically passed away in 2023, with a subsequent inquest postponed several times due to the coroner’s workload. “Until the inquest is concluded, there is unlikely to be any progress,” the minutes of the latest FAB meeting confirmed. “However, once finished, conversations can be had.”

Sheffield United answer questions on tickets, pre-season and Maddy Cusack tribute plans

Hayley Wheeler, United’s ticket office manager, was also asked to clarify the percentage of away tickets allocated for players, sponsors and commercial purposes, a common question amongst some supporters when in-demand away games sell out quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Players receive tickets on a reciprocal basis, which is standardised across all clubs in the league,” Wheeler replied, as documented in the minutes. “The allocation typically varies between 50 and 60 tickets per game.

“Commercial customers and sponsors typically account for approximately five per cent of away ticket allocations. This percentage reflects the proportion of season ticket holders and sponsors in comparison to our general admission (GA) season ticket holder figures.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cost of tickets to United’s end-of-season awards night was also the subject of debate amongst supporters, with seats priced at £150 plus VAT for individuals and no discount for a table of 10 after the venue was moved to Ponds Forge.

The venue and pricing decisions were explained by chief executive Stephen Bettis and head of commercial Paul Fielder in the minutes, the pair saying that “the club [had] chosen an external venue for this year's event to accommodate more attendees and improve accessibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club does not make any profit from the end-of-season awards; the aim is simply to cover the associated costs. Previously, the event has been held at Bramall Lane which means the cost was lower but less [sic] people were able to attend. “