Sheffield United beat rivals Sheffield Wednesday in their last outing before the international break

Sheffield United favourite Billy Sharp has said his current club Doncaster Rovers will ‘hopefully’ get promoted this season along with the Blades. The League Two side are currently sat in 4th place in the table and are only three points off Darren Moore’s Port Vale at the top.

The 38-year-old joined Donny over the summer on a free transfer to bolster their attacking department and inject some experience into their ranks. He has since made 19 appearances in all competitions in this campaign, 15 of which have come in the league, and he has scored five goals.

Sharp was at Bramall Lane for the Steel City Derby last weekend to cheer on Sheffield United as they ended up beating Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 after Tyrese Campbell’s second-half winner. He said, as per via Football Heaven on X: “Yeah, we’re (Doncaster) ticking over. You know, the gaffer (Grant McCann) expects us to be a little bit higher than we are but we’ve just not quite got going at home yet. So if we can just turns them draws into wins we’ll climb the table and hopefully get promoted as well as Sheffield United.”

The Sheffield-born man has had three spells as a player with the Blades in the past. He spent eight years with the club during his most recent stint and scored 116 goals in 311 games in all competitions to help them rise from League One to the Premier League under Chris Wilder.

Sheffield United favourite

Sharp left Sheffield United in 2023 after their promotion to the top flight under Paul Heckingbottom and subsequently moved over to America to join LA Galaxy. He then spent the second-half of last term with Hull City as they narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

Doncaster then offered him a one-year deal in June and he said at the time: “I had some great memories here. This is a club where I scored some good goals and I had some tough times as well, but they were there for me as a club. It has a special place in my heart. It’s another challenge for me that suited me at this stage of my career. I know I’m 38 but age is just a number and I still feel really fit and strong. I feel I can still score goals at this level.

“I want to be successful personally but as a group as well and try to get the club back into the division where I started with them. It’s going to take some hard work and togetherness from the group but I want to be a part of that to try to get there and hopefully I can hit the ground running.”

Meanwhile, their boss Grant McCann added: “We’re delighted to get this done. We’ve been speaking with Billy and his representative for a few weeks. I think it was important for us to bring more firepower to the team and Billy will certainly do that. He’s had a tremendous career. I know he’s loved at Doncaster and the fans love him so I’m really pleased to bring him back here.”