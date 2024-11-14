Are Sheffield United worth even more than they're reportedly selling for?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alan Biggs on Sheffield United true worth as the value of a young squad continues to rise

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For anyone in the market for a football club, it’s an absolutely prime time to be buying Sheffield United. But, such is the club’s current health in purely football terms, is it a prime time to be selling?

Somewhere in between could well lie one of the reasons why the Bramall Lane takeover saga has stretched to the levels of farce. We’re talking a goldmine here. United have a treasure trove of young talent of rising market value, besides an array of more experienced players who could also command substantial fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proof is the team’s position as joint Championship leaders, which no-one seriously expected - but the potential goes way beyond that. All supported by a modern, updated stadium and an infrastructure including the purchase of land for a new first team training complex.

It’s hard to recall a time, even from the club’s esteemed academy, when United had more young players simultaneously proving their worth. A breakdown on this to follow here but, all things considered, I wonder if even £105 million is a realistically high enough price?

That’s the figure said to be agreed between Prince Abdullah and would-be American owners led by businessman Steven Rosen, who was part of a delegation attending last weekend’s derby victory at Bramall Lane. Their presence a powerful indicator of a determination to get the deal done, with only final EFL approval understood to be awaited. And who can blame them? On-field alone, United’s assets across the whole squad must be collectively pushing towards that £105 million figure.

In potential terms, that amount can climb much higher. Because we are talking about many players with much scope for further development. Genuine talents like Ollie Arblaster, Sydie Peck, Andre Brooks, Ryan One, Louie Marsh and Femi Seriki, who I thought (along with fellow sub Peck) did as much as anyone to swing the derby for the Blades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then there are acquired players of advancing worth - including Gus Hamer, Harrison Burrows, Callum O’Hare and Michael Cooper. Not to mention longer established stalwarts in Vini Souza, Anel Ahmedhodzic and the recently returned Rhys Norrington-Davies.

All round, that’s a picture of rising strength. It would still need serious investment for the club to compete in the Premier League but it’s a fantastic platform. If the existing owner has been looking at this, wondering whether to stick or twist, then, in one sense, you could hardly fault him. Except that if he can’t kick the place on to the next level, then you feel he has a duty to sell to those who can.

In the meantime, there is a backstage drama in surely its final scenes and the club’s robust state, brilliantly restructured in short order by manager Chris Wilder, has been a highly logical reason for repeated delays. But whatever happens, there is an unmissable opportunity for the club to stay resolute during the January window, to add and not subtract.

Such a rosy scenario is very rare indeed and not to be frittered away. Not least because whoever is in control has so much more to gain.