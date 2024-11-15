Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield Wednesday striker has followed in the footsteps of current and former Owls by landing the Championship goal of the month award.

In news that will shock nobody, Michael Smith’s stunning long-range effort at Portsmouth has been awarded the EFL October Championship goal of the month award, a firmly-struck, curling effort that secured Wednesday the points at Fratton Park after an earlier Smith assist.

The likes of Barry Bannan, Josh Windass, Fernando Forestieri, Lucas Joao and Adam Reach have all taken the award previously - and Smith ranked the goal as the best of the 130th of his career. He grinned post-match: “It was hands down the best goal of my career so far. If I wasn’t so tired I might have taken a touch, it was one of those that goes in the back of the net or over the stand.”

Smith has played in all but one of Wednesday’s Championship outings this season - mainly from the bench - and has shown good form when called upon. He has three goals and two assists in 436 league minutes. He foresees continued development of the side Danny Röhl is looking to implement at S6.

He said: “When the manager and his staff came in last year, everyone could see what he was trying to implement. I think this season things are starting to click into gear. We know what it means to play for this football club, and we want to keep pushing towards the top end of the table.”

Smith’s worldy beat Cardiff City’s Olli Tanner and two goals from Norwich City’s Borja Sainz to the award, which was voted for by EFL supporters.