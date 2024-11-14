Sheffield United stars in ex-Sheffield Wednesday man's team of year amid Leeds United, Norwich snubs - gallery

How Sheffield United were represented in Sky pundit’s team of the season so far after sponsors’ snub

A controversial ‘team of the season’ so far from the league sponsors this week got Sheffield United fans talking, with the absences of key men Michael Cooper and Harry Souttar debated particularly vociferously. The Blades went into the current break joint top of the Championship table, with no side in the league registering more wins or winning more points.

But only midfielder Vini Souza made that particular cut from a Blades perspective as Norwich City dominated with three players despite sitting in the bottom half of the table, and a couple from United’s Yorkshire rivals Leeds United. Fortunately David Prutton, the former Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds man, has more of a grasp on matters in the second tier and has been impressed with a number of Blades so far this season. Here’s how the Sky Sports EFL pundit made up his team of the campaign so far... is that more like it, Blades?

DP: He’s part of a very solid back section for Sheffield United. He’s been great, coming in and asserting yourself is always tough as a new goalkeeper but the best way to do it is as he’s done and he must have saved bundles of points for the Blades.

DP: He’s part of a very solid back section for Sheffield United. He’s been great, coming in and asserting yourself is always tough as a new goalkeeper but the best way to do it is as he’s done and he must have saved bundles of points for the Blades. | Getty Images

DP: From a team that’s taken us all by surprise. It’s been consistent and he’s set himself to a high standard in the Championship.

DP: From a team that’s taken us all by surprise. It’s been consistent and he’s set himself to a high standard in the Championship. | Getty Images

DP: Figuratively and literally statuesque at the back. He’s a big man. I’m old-fashioned when it comes to putting a team together and if you’ve got someone six-and-a-half foot tall, he either goes up front or at the back.

DP: Figuratively and literally statuesque at the back. He’s a big man. I’m old-fashioned when it comes to putting a team together and if you’ve got someone six-and-a-half foot tall, he either goes up front or at the back. | Sportimage

DP: He scored a wonderful strike from a set-piece, Leeds’ first since February this year. And with a lot of change at Leeds, he’s come back and settled back in to the rhythm and standards he’d set

DP: He scored a wonderful strike from a set-piece, Leeds’ first since February this year. And with a lot of change at Leeds, he’s come back and settled back in to the rhythm and standards he’d set | Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

