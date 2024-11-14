A controversial ‘team of the season’ so far from the league sponsors this week got Sheffield United fans talking, with the absences of key men Michael Cooper and Harry Souttar debated particularly vociferously. The Blades went into the current break joint top of the Championship table, with no side in the league registering more wins or winning more points.

But only midfielder Vini Souza made that particular cut from a Blades perspective as Norwich City dominated with three players despite sitting in the bottom half of the table, and a couple from United’s Yorkshire rivals Leeds United. Fortunately David Prutton, the former Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds man, has more of a grasp on matters in the second tier and has been impressed with a number of Blades so far this season. Here’s how the Sky Sports EFL pundit made up his team of the campaign so far... is that more like it, Blades?