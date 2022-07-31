Sheffield United expected starting XI v Watford including three debuts and a returning frontman

The Star’s James Shield reveals the team he would pick for the meeting with opponents contesting their first competitive fixture under new manager Rob Edwards, and explains the thinking behind his selections.

The Thinking

Yes, the starting eleven I’ve selected would require United to change the system they have predominantly employed over the past few seasons. Yes, my picks would leave them a little short of mobility in midfield.

But every strategy has its weaknesses. The one I’ve devised, which loads Heckingbottom’s team with attacking options, is designed to accentuate their strengths. Selecting Rhys Norrington-Davies ahead of Enda Stevens at wing-back for this outing is a nod to the fact that, in order to squeeze Reda Khadra, Iliman Ndiaye and Rhian Brewster into their line-up, United might need to be a little bit more conservative at the back.

Not that the Wales international can’t get forward. He can. But defending is the strongest part of his game.

I’ve chosen to hand Anel Ahmedhodzic and Ciaran Clark debuts at centre-half because, quite honestly, I don’t understand it when managers and coaches sign players and then choose to ease them into action.

Surely, if they’ve been brought in, they should be an upgrade on what you’ve already got? Max Lowe also deserves to be involved in the squad, given his performances during pre-season.

Oliver Norwood’s passing range, for me, makes him a shoo-in just in front of United’s rearguard. Like Sander Berge, the former Northern Ireland international isn’t the most mobile. So, when United aren’t in possession, Khadra might have to sacrifice some of his game in order to close down opponents.

Watford look exceptionally strong going forward. But, as we saw when the two clubs last met in the Premier League, some of their defenders don’t like to be dragged around the pitch. Which is why I’ve gone for Khadra, another debutant, Ndiaye and Brewster up top.

Khadra’s presence means there’s only need for one striker on the bench - Daniel Jebbison - because if Brewster doesn’t last the distance following injury they can reshuffle their options in midfield and move him up alongside Ndiaye.

This team won’t be suitable for some matches. But, for the first match of the new campaign, why not be positive and go for it? And because Watford’s forward line is so formidable, it’s might be a good idea to give them something to think about at the other end of the pitch too.

Heckingbottom, I’m almost certain, won’t go for this line-up. I also understand why he won’t. But there’s nothing wrong with being experimental.

The Bench

Amissah, Basham, Stevens or Lowe, Robinson, Fleck, Osborn, Jebbison.

The Referee

From Peterborough, Josh Smith averaged 3.86 cautions per game last season. He also produced five red cards, with two of those coming in Championship matches. He last oversaw a match involving United in March, when four of the five players he booked were members of Heckingbottom’s squad during a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane.

