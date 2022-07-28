The attacker’s loan from Brighton and Hove Albion was completed earlier this week, following around a fortnight of complex negotiations between the two clubs.

Khadra, who is set to make his United debut against Watford on Monday, told journalists that Bramall Lane was always his chosen destination despite the length of those talks.

Sources with knowledge of the deal which was eventually brokered have attributed the delay to the fact Albion insisted on inserting some sort of purchase agreement into the paperwork.

“If we go up, that is the plan,” Khadra said, confirming its existence. “Both clubs speak to each other.”

Khadra, aged 21, emerged as one of the most exciting players in the Championship last season after completing another temporary transfer - this time to Blackburn Rovers.

Reda Khadra has joined Sheffield United: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Confirming he is now fully recovered from the injury which interrupted his campaign and derailed Rovers’ push for a top six finish - “I had a calf problem but am over it now, everything is fine” - Khadra continued: “In football, you need to be patient, I am young and I have time. Last season was great for me, and I’m looking forward to the season with United.”

Watford were one of the three teams relegated from the Premier League last term, something which prompted United manager Paul Heckingbottom to describe next week’s fixture as “one of the toughest” his team could have been handed during the opening round of games.

“Watford, I am confident we can win this game,” said Khadra. “For sure.”