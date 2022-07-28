Paul Heckingbottom suggested the captain, who sustained a calf injury towards the end of last season, will not be available for United’s first match of the new Championship campaign.

But Sharp’s rapid progress, after missing all of the club’s summer warm-up programme, indicates he could be considered for a return to action earlier than initially predicted.

Acknowledging that Oli McBurnie (foot), Jayden Bogle (knee), Adam Davies (knee) and Tommy Doyle (thigh), recently signed on loan from Manchester City, will be absent at Vicarage Road, Heckingbottom said: “Not many won’t be ready. Jayden is long term but progressing well.

“Tommy has been back on the grass so he’s progressing and won’t be available. Billy has been training fully with the squad.

“Oli Mac has done part of the session but not the full one and won’t be ready. Davo is still in his brace and the scan showed damage to his medial ligaments, but we don’t need surgery, so that’s good.”

The leading goalscorer across England’s professional pyramid this century, Sharp remains a vitally important player for United despite turning 36 earlier this year.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

McBurnie was also forced to sit out May’s play-off semi-final defeat at Nottingham Forest and recently made a significant step forward in his own recovery process.

“I was hoping to have Oli and Billy for part of pre-season but they are progressing,” Heckingbottom added. “I obviously didn’t want Tommy and Adam to be out either. You have to accept it but it doesn’t make you any less frustrated.”