Signed from Sarpsborg, Coulibaly spent the first two years of his career with United on loan at Beerschot before returning to England this summer.

The Belgians, another of the teams within United owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s portfolio of sporting interests, had been set to keep Coulibaly for another season before that plan was shelved following their relegation from the Jupiler Pro League.

Paul Heckingbottom, the United manager, has confirmed he wants to continue working with Coulibaly “in the long term”. But speaking ahead of the visit to Vicarage Road, the 44-year-old acknowledged the youngster might benefit from another period of regular first team football as he adjusts to the demands of the domestic game.

“Ismaila, I’d like to keep him and keep working with him,” Heckingbottom said. “But there might come a time towards the end of the window when he wants and needs game time. We’ll see how he reacts. He’s settled in now and the lads have taken to him.”

Coulibaly, aged 20 and capped by Mali at under-20 level, has yet to make his competitive debut for United. Despite featuring regularly during their preparations for the meeting with Rob Edwards’ side, it appears unlikely he will start in Hertfordshire although Heckingbottom could award him a place on the bench.

Sheffield United midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly has impressed Paul Heckingbottom

“The speed and physicality of English football caught him out to begin with,” Heckingbottom added. “But he’s adapted to that now."