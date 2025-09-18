Alan Biggs on the return of Chris Wilder at Sheffield United

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First, something new to this column - praise for the American investors owning Sheffield United.

If you make a monumental mistake, you can do no more than own it, swallow your pride and rectify it quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second, something not new. If you take responsibility, as the board rightly did, for no points from the first 15, don’t then have the gall to talk about “strengthening our promotion push.” Or gaining “the results necessary to achieve our objectives this season.”

Third, again something not new - Chris Wilder. A third coming.

And if the club substitutes commonsense for madness, maybe the last. Even if Wilder’s contemplation of some ultimate head of football role at Bramall Lane is for another day.

The point being that only a genuine, committed-for-life fan of a club would return to it in these circumstances, sacked after a promotion near-miss that was only ever on because of his own remarkably swift and effective squad overhaul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder returns in a position of much greater strength. He would have been under pressure to mount a second promotion bid from the off had he stayed.

I understand he felt so confident of doing so that, if United had fallen short of the top six by the end of the season, he would have offered himself for discussion on his future.

He had players lined up and was accepting no excuses, given a squad that, for all the chaos of the last three months, is still of top six calibre in my view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The difference is the huge handicap of this dreadful start, as opposed to the two point deduction the Blades boss made light of last time.

This presents more than a tall order. Yet such is the upsurge in mood around the place, such will be the belief of players who clearly doubted the sacked Ruben Selles, that you couldn’t rule it out.

Another difference is that Wilder can’t be judged, or shouldn’t be, on being in the promotion shake-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a rescue job for starters, juggling a raft of new players he didn’t sign while reintegrating those, like Gus Hamer and Tyrese Campbell, who were both loyal and outstanding for him.

You build around your best players with a system to suit, not make them fit into your own laptop-based model.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which brings us to the thorny issue of AI. Wilder is not against it, believes in using it. But as a support to recruitment, not a holy grail.

Hopefully he will have established in the terms of his return that he will not see some of his budget assigned to hit-and-hopes for the future.

That future is now and all of a sudden it’s a very much brighter one.

Providing some realism applies and everyone accepts that, from this low point, a return to the Premier League could be a minimum two-season job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crazy decision-making has no part to play in that. You just back the best bet to make it happen.

Your next Sheffield United read: Chris Wilder's Sheffield United return 'shows a humility' from club owners COH Sports