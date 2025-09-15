Chris Wilder's sensational Sheffield United return confirmed as owners make promotion pledge following big U-turn

Chris Wilder’s sensational return to Sheffield United was confirmed this afternoon, less than three months after his departure, with United’s owners insisting that the target for this season remains promotion to the Premier League. Boyhood Blade Wilder, who twice played for United, started his third management spell by taking United training this morning.

His previous returns in a managerial capacity both came with United at a low ebb and he comes back for a third time with United again in dire straits, bottom of the table and without a single positive result from their six competitive games so far this season.

That horror run proved the undoing of Ruben Selles, Wilder’s successor and predecessor who was officially sacked on Sunday after Friday night’s 5-0 hammering at Ipswich Town proved the final straw for the United board. They made the decision to sound out Wilder soon after the Ipswich defeat, as we revealed on Saturday.

That represented a big U-turn from an ownership group who made the decision to move on from the 57-year-old less than three months earlier, with the appointment of Selles supposed to signal the start of a bright new era at Bramall Lane.

But it proved an unmitigated disaster, with many United players looking like shadows of themselves last season and the positive momentum built up by the run to the play-off final quickly evaporated by six successive defeats.

Wilder will be back in the United dugout for Saturday’s home clash with Charlton Athletic at Bramall Lane, after signing a contract until the summer of 2027. A statement from the COH Sports ownership group read: "Following a difficult start to the season, the board felt it necessary to make a change in order to stabilise performances and strengthen our push for promotion.

“While the adoption of a different style of play was pursued with ambition, results have clearly not met expectations. Chris Wilder returns with proven leadership and an unparalleled understanding of Sheffield United.

“We are confident he is the right person to restore momentum, unite the squad and supporters, and deliver the results necessary to achieve our objectives this season.

"We would like to thank Rubén Sellés for his hard work and professionalism during his time at the club. Responsibility for recent results lies with us as owners, and we remain fully committed to supporting the team and pursuing promotion."