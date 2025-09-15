Watch The Star’s Sheffield United writer Danny Hall discuss the return of Chris Wilder as Blades manager

Chris Wilder is back at Sheffield United and it’s taken a bit of backtracking from club owners COH Sports to rectify what turned out to be a major error in the summer.

Despite notching up 92 points and just missing out on promotion to the Premier League following defeat to Sunderland in the Play-Off Final at Wembley, Wilder was let go and replaced by former Hull City and Reading boss Ruben Selles.

After five defeats in five league games and some utterly dreadful performances, Selles was relieved of his duties on Sunday, this coming after a humiliating 5-0 loss to Ipswich Town on Friday night.

The Star broke the story on Saturday that Wilder had been approached and on Monday morning he was back at the club to begin a third spell as manager, with the club’s owners acknowledging that the Selles appointment hadn’t worked out.

"Following a difficult start to the season, the board felt it necessary to make a change in order to stabilise performances and strengthen our push for promotion,” they said in a statement. “While the adoption of a different style of play was pursued with ambition, results have clearly not met expectations.”

What does the decision to bring back Chris Wilder say about COH Sports?

The Star’s Danny Hall believes the ownership have shown some level of humility in going back on that huge call to sack Wilder initially.

“When you make decisions you live and die by those decisions and this one, by any conceivable metric, did not work out,” said Danny. “It’s not wise after the event, we said quite vociferously at the time, in the summer, this was a bad decision... to make a decision to move on from Chris Wilder.

“Everything was set up for a promotion push, it just needed slight tweaks and Ruben Selles came in and tried to change to much, in my opinion.

“I think this does show a humility from them [COH Sports] to go back to the man they decided to move on from 90 days ago. There’s an acceptance that they have got it wrong, they must have accepted that.”

“There will be question marks about the decision they made in the first place, what it says about their understanding of this football club and what makes it tick.

“Hopefully they have learned the lesson from that, it’s an expensive lesson because hiring and firing managers is never a cheap thing.”

Wilder will conduct his first press conference since returning to the club on Tuesday afternoon as he prepares for another homecoming against Charlton Athletic at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Watch the video for more from Danny Hall on the decision to sack Ruben Selles and bring Wilder back to the Lane.