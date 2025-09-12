Ruben Selles' big Sheffield United gamble backfires as 5-0 rout in front of United hierarchy sees pressure mount

Gus Hamer’s omission from the Sheffield United starting XI at Ipswich Town was tactical, rather than injury or fitness related, as Ruben Selles’ big gamble backfired in spectacular fashion. Hamer was introduced as a second-half substitute but by that point the damage was already done, with United going on to lose 5-0.

The result, and the manner of it, only piled more pressure on under-fire Selles, especially with representatives of the Bramall Lane ownership understood to have been in attendance at Portman Road.

The Blades boss again refused to be drawn too much on his future after the most damaging result yet of his reign, which has seen the Blades lose all six of their competitive games since he succeeded Chris Wilder at the helm earlier this summer.

Selles also left last season’s top scorer Tyrese Campbell - still the only man to find the net for the Blades in the league this term - on the bench from the start but his replacement Tom Cannon could not have the desired impact as Jaden Philogene inspired his side to victory with a hat-trick.

Asked about the Hamer and Campbell decisions, Selles explained: “Well, I think we make a change of shape where we wanted to be a little bit more aggressive in our front two. Because we started with a front two, and we decided that players like Tom Cannon and Callum O’Hare, and having Alex [Matos] in the middle of the pitch will give us more balance, and make us more aggressive.

“And that's what happened on that. And then we kept the situations and the players with a different profile for the second part of the game, trying to make an impact. Unfortunately, when they came on, it was too late.”

Striker Danny Ings was also missing from the United squad completely, with Selles confirming that was injury-related but the former Liverpool man, who signed on a free transfer during the transfer window, has a chance of returning for next weekend’s crunch home clash with Charlton Athletic.

“Danny has had a little bit of a setback in training, with his hamstring,” he said. “He is going to be out we think for between seven and 10 days. So let’s see if he arrives before the next game.”