Boardroom discussions ongoing about key Sheffield United appointment as Chris Wilder hits back at big myth

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a narrative in the past that Chris Wilder is something of a dictator who demands total control of events at Sheffield United but as the Blades consider appointing a director of football-type role to bridge the gap between him and the board on his return, Wilder insists that nothing could be further from the truth.

The Star revealed at the weekend that United’s owners COH Sports are considering an appointment to help them navigate the challenges of running an English football club. Such a figure would work closely with Wilder alongside chief executive Stephen Bettis - and the manager is all for it if it benefits the Blades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There has been talk. Anything to improve the running of the football club,” said Wilder this afternoon after his return to Bramall Lane to replace the sacked Ruben Selles. “I think the narrative is that I want to do everything. That is completely wrong.

"I've got ideas and I like to use my experience to help and collaborate. Ultimately, it's my name that goes on it, but there's a lot of other people involved in the decision-making. Everything has to go through board approval.

Boardroom discussions ongoing about key Sheffield United appointment as Chris Wilder hits back at big myth

"I'm here to help the football club. The age I'm at, the enthusiasm is as strong as it's been when I first got the job at Alfreton a few years ago as player-manager. I don’t think I’d be able to do that role now!

"But I work with people. I want to work with good people and we're on the same page to help the football club. So if the club goes down that road and we all collaborate, there'll be times where not everything meets eye to eye, but I'll give my opinion on it and hopefully help the club through the experience I've gained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you're making your way in the game and you want to work at the top and you want to be as ambitious as you possibly can be. There's a different feeling to me now really. I just want to go out to football club and turn this around. If I'm part of something that succeeds it'll fill me with an enormous amount of pride.”

Discussions about a potential appointment, Wilder added, are “ongoing at senior management level ... and when the time's right and I'm involved in those discussions, then I'm sure out of respect that the ownership will consult me and ask for my opinion on it.

“But moving forward, there's nothing that I'm scared of. I'm not afraid to collaborate with good people to make us better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder has prior experience of managing up as well as down from his first two stints in charge of his boyhood club and when asked if he had mellowed in recent times, he admitted: "I'm still spiky, I still have that reputation but I'm not here to win a popularity contest, I'm here to win games for the football club.

"I'm a Sheffield United fan and I don't have to pander or appease the football world. I like to think that I've got a lot of respect in the game for what we've achieved. I believe the club has a lot of respect in the game for how we run.

"You always have to manage up, manage sideways, manage below or whatever it is. There's a load of things that are connected to being a leader and being a manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But sometimes people fall out and have difference of opinions. I think there's maybe a little bit of a mellowing out there but still, you want right things to be done at the club and going in right direction."