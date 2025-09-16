Chris Wilder drops Gus Hamer hint amid “discussions” over key Sheffield United role

Gus Hamer may or may not retain the captain’s armband when the latest instalment of Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United love affair kicks off this weekend - but what is for certain is that the Blades’ best player will not be a square peg in a round hole any longer. One of the key criticisms of Ruben Selles’ Bramall Lane reign is his use of Hamer out of position.

The Brazilian-born Dutchman has not been able to recapture the form that saw him named the Championship player of the year last term but he has been far from alone on that front, with United collectively off the pace amid a run of six straight losses that did for Selles.

Without giving too much away ahead of this weekend’s clash with Charlton Athletic, Wilder effectively confirmed that Hamer will return to a position in which he can have the most impact after bizarrely starting on the bench in what proved to be one of Selles’ last acts as Blades boss on Friday at Ipswich Town.

Asked rather tongue-in-cheek whether Hamer would return to the side to face Nathan Jones’ men this weekend, Wilder smiled: “Yeah, he's got a good chance! He's a player that I love. We've had a few little bits and pieces as well, but we need him at the top of the pitch. That's where we need him.

“We don't need him in a different position than what he has been occupying or that I've seen from watching the games, really. We need him at top of the pitch, whether he plays as a 10 or off a side.

“We need those combinations, slide balls, crosses, assists, goals, big moments. He's arguably the best player in the division. At the moment, he isn't the best player in the division and we're not the best team, but he has that ability to raise his game and we're super confident that we can get the best out of him.”

Although Jack Robinson retained the club captaincy when Selles succeeded Wilder earlier this summer, Hamer wore the armband when the defender - who left on deadline day to join Birmingham City - was not in the team.

With Hamer on the bench at Ipswich it fell to Sydie Peck, a day before his 22nd birthday, to don the armband while another of more experienced players such as Ben Mee and Japhet Tanganga could be candidates if Wilder decides that Hamer is best served focusing solely on his own game.

“Yeah, it's a discussion to have and we've got to pick the right one for that,” he said when asked about the captaincy. “So, whether it's Gus or whether I take that off him and just get him to concentrate on his own game and being that player, that Championship player of the season, we'll have to see.

“We all saw his contribution to the team, which was absolutely outstanding. He's got the X factor. The goals he scored, the assists he created, his work ethic. He has the ability to be one of, if not the best player in the Championship. And I know Gus wants that.

“I've already had a chat with him, and I know he wants to get back to that. He knows that maybe his standards have slipped as well, so he has to, as they all do, understand and take responsibility for that and ownership of it. But he's a good lad, he's a good kid and he's an exceptional football player.”