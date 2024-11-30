Sheffield United were able to watch the weekend's action after beating Sunderland on Friday night.

Sheffield United will finish this weekend on top of the Championship after seeing early rivals Leeds United lose 1-0 at Blackburn Rovers.

United were able to rest and enjoy the weekend’s action having beat early frontrunners Sunderland 1-0 on Friday evening. Tom Davies came off the bench to mark his return from a lengthy spell out with the decisive 83rd-minute goal, pouncing on a loose ball before squeezing his effort beyond Anthony Patterson.

A mad-cap night saw Sunderland’s Chris Mepham and Harry Souttar of the Blades sent off before half-time, with Patrick Roberts also missing a penalty for the Black Cats. Victory saw Chris Wilder’s side return to the top of the Championship and results on Saturday mean they will stay there for the next week at least.

Leeds travelled to Ewood Park knowing victory would send them top, but the West Yorkshire side instead fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat. Todd Cantwell scored the only goal of the game from Rovers, converting from the penalty spot mid-way through the first-half.

The away side huffed and puffed but rarely created anything of note, with frustration growing among the travelling supporters. Eighth-placed Rovers would have been in the play-offs had they won last weekend’s postponed meeting with Portsmouth, and they continued to keep Leeds at arm’s length to record a third straight win.

“We started a bit too slow, too many unnecessary free-kicks and fouls,” Farke told the Yorkshire Evening Post after full-time. “The penalty was the same. Lazy is perhaps too harsh but we didn't lead the duels proper. We should have been a bit more on it, invested a bit more, been a bit quicker in the head but we were not and Blackburn were perhaps not the most dangerous team because we did have situations we should have scored, but they were able to use their situation.”

Burnley are now United’s closest challengers after beating Stoke City 2-0. Jay Rodriguez scored on 52 minutes at the Bet365 Stadium, getting on the end of Josh Laurent's low cross to finish from close-range, before Josh Brownhill ended the contest from the spot with 12 minutes left. Scott Parker’s side have conceded just six goals all season and registered a fifth straight clean sheet to keep the Potters at bay.

And with Sunderland losing at Bramall Lane on Friday evening, United are now right in the driving seat for top spot. They sit on 38 points from their 18 games, two above second-placed Burnley and three ahead of Leeds in third.

Wilder’s side are next due at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday and could kick things off having fallen from top spot. Burnley host fellow promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough on Friday evening, with Leeds at home to Derby County and Sunderland welcoming Stoke City to the Stadium of Light on Saturday lunchtime.