Getty Images

Sheffield United suffer another huge suspension blow for West Brom trip

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have suffered another huge suspension blow for next weekend’s clash at West Bromwich Albion after another key man was sent off during this evening’s clash with Sunderland. The Blades were already without centre-half Anel Ahmedhodzic, who serves the last of his three-match ban following his red card at Coventry City last weekend.

And he will be joined on the sidelines by defensive partner Harry Souttar, who saw red for two first-half bookings during a fiery clash with Sunderland. Both fouls were on the same player, Wilson Isodor, who Souttar had earlier wiped out just after the ball had gone to pick up his first yellow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, after Sunderland had been reduced to 10 men through Chris Mepham’s red card and United had just gained the ascendancy in the game, Isidor turned Souttar inside his own half and the Australian international pulled his shirt, giving ref Gavin Ward a decision to make. Two yellows made a red and the Blades were down to 10 men as well.

That leaves Wilder without a specialist right-footed centre-half for the Hawthorns trip, with right-back Alfie Gilchrist moving over for the second half and Femi Seriki filling in at right-back.