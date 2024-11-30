Chris Wilder hails “inspirational” Tom Davies after ex-Everton wonderkid makes Sheffield United mark v Sunderland

Tom Davies has been hailed as an “inspiration to all” after the Sheffield United midfielder put his recent injury nightmare behind him with a moment of magic to secure three points against Sunderland on Friday night. The former Everton wonderkid has had a frustrating start to life at Bramall Lane but his 83rd minute strike sunk the Black Cats and moved the Blades back to the top of the Championship on the night.

It was a moment of quality in a game lacking in them, Davies showing tenacity to first fashion the space to shoot and then quality to drill it past Anthony Patterson in the visitors’ goal as he fell to the ground. Davies’ wild celebrations showed exactly how much the moment meant to him but the reaction of his teammates was also telling, with Sydie Peck amongst the many to hoist him aloft at the full-time whistle in front of the Kop.

It was a fairytale moment and just reward for Davies’ work away from the lights, spending hours in the gym and visiting a specialist in Germany over the summer in a bid to get over his troublesome hamstring injuries. This was just his second game back, after a couple of minutes in Tuesday night’s win over Oxford, and Davies wasted little time making his mark.

“There are quite a few times where the game gets you down,” said boss Chris Wilder. “It got us down last season. So I’m delighted that the players have rewarded the supporters hopefully with a big weekend for them, because we all know what happened last season. They didn’t like the look of the team and they didn’t like the look of the performances, obviously.

“You’re exposed in the Premier League, it’s worldwide and you get talked about and ridiculed and demoralised. And you have to go again and again. But what we’ve tried to do in the summer, of course in a different league, is bring that connection back with the supporters. You talk about the game and the stories are sometimes negative but there’s an incredibly positive story with Tom, for any player out injured for a period of time.

“You saw the reaction of the players and it was the same in the changing room with him. What the boy’s had to deal with with mental health issues and through injury issues is inspiring to all, to come back onto the pitch. It was a fabulous reward for all the hard work, blood, sweat and tears that he’s gone through to get himself back on the pitch. He’s a fabulous footballer and it was fitting that he decided a tight game by getting the winner.”