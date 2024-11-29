Tom Davies scored a fairytale winner on his return to the Sheffield United side as the Blades edged a tight contest against promotion rivals Sunderland at Bramall Lane tonight to go back top of the Championship. Both sides finished with 10 men while Michael Cooper saved a first-half penalty from Patrick Roberts.
But Davies was the hero late on after coming off the bench, finding a yard of space before firing past Anthony Patterson for the dramatic winner. It was only Davies’ second game back after troublesome hamstring injuries, having played a couple of minutes in midweek against Oxford United, and he was chaired aloft by jubilant teammates at the full time whistle.
Here’s how we rated the Blades on another dramatic evening at the Lane this season...
1. Michael Cooper 8
Went into the game with seven clean sheets on the bounce on home soil and faced its biggest threat when Robinson brought down Watson but Cooper bailed his skipper out with a superb save down to his left to deny Roberts. His only other real save of note was one down to his left from Isidor but he was composed in everything he did
2. Alfie Gilchrist 7
Started at right-back and ended in the middle after Souttar's red card, which may be the role he plays at West Brom at the weekend with Ahmedhodzic also out. Some great blocks down the right against Sunderland's lively threats
3. Harry Souttar 3
Didn't even make half-time as a brainless second booking saw him dismissed in injury time. Already walking a tightrope after bringing down Isodor earlier in the game and only he knows what he was thinking when he pulled the Sunderland man's shirt and gave the ref a decision to make, with Isodor inside his own half and with so far to go to get to Cooper's goal. Gives Wilder another defensive headache for West Brom with Ahmedhodzic still out
4. Jack Robinson 6.5
Got his challenge on Watson wrong as the Sunderland youngster broke free but will have been the most relieved man in the stadium when Cooper bailed him out. But recovered from that well with a composed display including a few timely blocks including a good foot on Isidor when even slightly mistiming it would have meant further trouble. Great mentality to not go under after the penalty incident, a true leader
