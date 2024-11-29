3 . Harry Souttar 3

Didn't even make half-time as a brainless second booking saw him dismissed in injury time. Already walking a tightrope after bringing down Isodor earlier in the game and only he knows what he was thinking when he pulled the Sunderland man's shirt and gave the ref a decision to make, with Isodor inside his own half and with so far to go to get to Cooper's goal. Gives Wilder another defensive headache for West Brom with Ahmedhodzic still out | Sportimage