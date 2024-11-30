Oliver Glasner addresses Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s Sheffield United future amid Crystal Palace loan spell

Sheffield United are set to receive a boost over loan star Jesurun Rak-Sakyi after Oliver Glasner, the Crystal Palace manager, addressed his future at Bramall Lane. The England U21 international has been impressive for the Blades this season, scoring two goals and adding an assist in his last three games.

His form, and Palace’s Premier League struggle, had led to suggestions that the 22-year-old’s parent club may look to recall him in January and speaking earlier this week, Blades boss Chris Wilder said he was “really confident” that Rak-Sakyi would spend the entire season at Bramall Lane.

The Eagles are keeping a close eye on his progress in South Yorkshire, with a delegation travelling up to watch him score in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win over Oxford United, but Glasner has closed the door on the recall possibility. “He wanted to leave,” Glasner said.

“If a player wants to leave, then it’s better to allow it. If a player doesn’t want to be here, it makes no sense to put chains over his arms. We won’t recall him. He hasn’t played every game there. Yes, now he’s in a good phase. But we shouldn’t judge him on a good two weeks – he has to show it over the whole season.”

Glasner also dropped an intriguing hint about the winger’s long-term future, reminding Rak-Sakyi that he must fit in with his style of play at Selhurst Park. “Also, it’s the way we are playing and the way he is playing,” Glasner added. “He has to integrate into the way we are playing. If he does, the door is open. If he doesn’t, the door is closed.”