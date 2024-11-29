Chris Wilder’s verdict on Sunderland and big Sheffield United win as Tom Davies enjoys fairytale moment

Chris Wilder was left repeating his big reminder from defeat at Leeds United earlier this season as Sheffield United came up with some more big moments to decide a tight game against Sunderland and return to the top of the Championship. Tom Davies, making only his second appearance of the season after a long injury absence, was the hero with an 83rd minute winner.

Earlier Michael Cooper had kept the scores level with a big penalty save from Patrick Roberts’ spot-kick while both sides finished an incident-packed game with 10 men, after Sunderland’s Chris Mepham was followed down the tunnel by Blades defender Harry Souttar in the first half.

United’s win puts the pressure back on their fellow promotion rivals over the weekend and Wilder said afterwards: "It had quite a lot of things didn't it, the game? I've got to say it was a tight game, even before the game I was hugely impressed with them and their start, they've got a lot of good players right the way through the team.

“The three midfield players are excellent, their two wide players are excellent, the forward's got a stretch. Mepham I know a lot about and the boys know a lot about him from the Wales national team. The full-backs are really good, the goalkeeper really good.

"It was a good start by us in the first 15, 20 minutes and I don't know, we just kept turning the ball over really cheaply. I said it when we played Leeds, if you keep turning the ball over then no matter what formation, what system you play, you allow good players to counter on you and turn the tide. And they did.

“I’ve got no issues with the penalty. “It's a disappointing situation from us, yet again gave the ball away cheaply, they countered, committed Robbo and he's had to make a challenge. Then we talk about big moments from the goalkeeper. There were not enough big moments certainly last season. Players, whatever position they are in, need to produce big moments ... and Michael's produced that.”