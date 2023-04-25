Blades are not taking victory over West Brom for granted despite knowing it would seal their Premier League place

Sheffield United are refusing to look past the task in hand facing them against West Bromwich Albion tomorrow night, despite knowing three points at Bramall Lane will seal their place in the Premier League next season.

Luton’s victory at home to Middlesbrough on Monday evening means that the Blades need to win tomorrow to be promoted that night - but they also have the safety net of three further games to get over the line if needed.

Excitement is high amongst Blades fans with top-flight football potentially one game away - but boss Paul Heckingbottom is keen to avoid the narrative that United are taking victory for granted against a dangerous Albion side looking to gatecrash the play-offs late in the season.

Asked about the expectation from the Blades support, Heckingbottom said: “There’s going to be from us as well. We know what we’re playing for but we’ve been in this situation for a long time and we’re getting down to the nitty gritty now.

“We’re excited but we’re preparing properly for it, and no differently to any other game. We’ve been involved in big games this season and this is another one. We’re well-practised in it and we’re prepared for bad moments and tough ones, like going a goal down and responding. We’ve shown that side of us as well.

“I’ve got no nervousness or apprehension about what may face us, I know it’s going to be a tough game. Whatever the stage is, both sides are going to be going at it for the points. So if we’re leading, it won’t fizzle out and if they are ahead, they know we’ll go at them as well.

“Both teams will be going to win and set up to do that. We know we’re facing a good side, chasing promotion themselves, and we know what we’ve got to do; win the game.”

