McBurnie a doubt to face his former club after a calf issue

Sheffield United's coaching staff will assess Oli McBurnie this week before taking a decision on whether or not he will face his former club Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

The striker, who enjoyed a four-year spell with the Swans before making the £20m move to Bramall Lane after they were promoted to the Premier League in 2019, is a doubt for the game after picking up a calf issue last weekend against Rotherham United.

After making his return from hernia surgery and an ankle problem, any more missed game-time would represent a significant blow for both United and McBurnie, who has 10 goals in 22 appearances so far this season.

"Yeah, he's trained today, which is good," said Heckingbottom, who left the Scottish international out of his squad for Tuesday night's FA Cup replay victory over Wrexham with a view to protecting him for the Swansea clash.

"We'll see how he reacts to that but I don't think we're in a position to take risks with the fixture list coming up. But I'm pleased with how things went."

Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle is still not training with his teammates after picking up another calf injury, while John Fleck is "chomping at the bit" to get back involved after three months out with a leg problem.

"Tommy's not trained with the group, he's just doing little bits," Heckingbottom added. "So we'll look at him tomorrow, but he's going to have to train to be involved.

"Flecky's chomping at the bit to get back involved but it's just getting him that game time. He's had some tough extra sessions with me and Tom Little so he's getting closer."