Sheffield United are expected to monitor Ciaran Clark’s situation at Newcastle United before assessing a possible free-transfer swoop for the defender in the summer.

The defender signed for United on loan in the summer but has endured a stop-start career at Bramall Lane so far, with two separate hamstring injuries ruling him out at different stages of the campaign so far.

The 33-year-old recently returned to the Blades matchday squad to give United a rare injury boost in their pursuit of automatic promotion back to the Premier League this summer, and will put pressure on Jack Robinson for the left centre-half position alongside John Egan and Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Robinson is one of a number of United players out of contract at the end of this season, having had a one-year option in his deal exercised last summer and with fellow left-sided centre-half Jack O’Connell also facing an uncertain future as he continues his bid for fitness after two knee options, boss Paul Heckingbottom could be in the market for at least one left-footed defender this summer.

With reports in the north east suggesting that Clark is likely to be released by the Magpies in the summer, as they continue to reshape their squad following their Saudi-led takeover, United are expected to keep tabs on the defender’s situation ahead of a possible move if they are promoted in the summer.

With 80 Premier League games under his belt for Newcastle, after over 130 for Aston Villa, Clark could offer valuable experience of top-flight football if United do explore the possibility of making his loan a permanent move.

John Egan hugs Ciaran Clark after he scored for Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

As many as 12 Blades players are out of contract in the summer as things stand, including club legend Billy Sharp and key men this season including Wes Foderingham, Ollie Norwood and Oli McBurnie.

