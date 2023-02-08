Chris Basham reminded of importance to Sheffield United after landmark appearance v Wrexham

Chris Basham does not realise how important he is to Sheffield United and their push for promotion this season, boss Paul Heckingbottom has insisted, after the modern-day Blades legend made his 500th appearance in Blades colours in midweek.

Basham reached the landmark in the FA Cup replay against Wrexham at Bramall Lane, with a typically-committed performance in an unfamiliar position summing up his unselfish approach.

The 34-year-old signed for United nine years ago on a free transfer from Blackpool and has gone on to be one of their most influential players in that time, signing a new deal last year that will take him past a decade of service to the Blades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite losing his place to Anel Ahmedhodzic this season, Basham has maintained his professionalism and performed admirably when called upon - something Heckingbottom insists he will have to do again before the campaign is out as United look to maintain their healthy lead over third place in the race for the Premier League.

"I didn't know it was Bash’s 500th until I walked out and I wish I did, because I would have pulled him,” Heckingbottom admitted. “As a guy, as a person and as a player, he's top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He doesn't realise how important he is to Sheffield United. To this squad, to this group of players, to the fans and to the club. I was delighted to be part of getting him to re-sign last season and getting him a contract to get him to his testimonial year.

Chris Basham in action against Jacob Mendy of Wrexham on his 500th appearance for Sheffield United: Gary Oakley / Sportimage

"A fantastic player and person. He's been so important for us so far this season and hopefully, he'll continue to be as important between now and the end of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With George Baldock injured and Jayden Bogle suspended, Basham filled in at right wing-back against the National League promotion hopefuls as goals from Ahmedhodzic, Billy Sharp and Sander Berge set up a fifth-round tie against Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane after Paul Mullin had equalised for the visitors.