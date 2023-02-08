Chris Basham reminded of importance to Sheffield United after landmark appearance v Wrexham

Basham reached the landmark in the FA Cup replay against Wrexham at Bramall Lane, with a typically-committed performance in an unfamiliar position summing up his unselfish approach.
The 34-year-old signed for United nine years ago on a free transfer from Blackpool and has gone on to be one of their most influential players in that time, signing a new deal last year that will take him past a decade of service to the Blades.
Despite losing his place to Anel Ahmedhodzic this season, Basham has maintained his professionalism and performed admirably when called upon - something Heckingbottom insists he will have to do again before the campaign is out as United look to maintain their healthy lead over third place in the race for the Premier League.
"I didn't know it was Bash’s 500th until I walked out and I wish I did, because I would have pulled him,” Heckingbottom admitted. “As a guy, as a person and as a player, he's top.
"He doesn't realise how important he is to Sheffield United. To this squad, to this group of players, to the fans and to the club. I was delighted to be part of getting him to re-sign last season and getting him a contract to get him to his testimonial year.
"A fantastic player and person. He's been so important for us so far this season and hopefully, he'll continue to be as important between now and the end of the season.”
With George Baldock injured and Jayden Bogle suspended, Basham filled in at right wing-back against the National League promotion hopefuls as goals from Ahmedhodzic, Billy Sharp and Sander Berge set up a fifth-round tie against Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane after Paul Mullin had equalised for the visitors.
A midfielder when he arrived at United, Basham was converted to an attacking centre-back by Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder – and the player has not looked back since.