Confirming United will not “be throwing money” at their squad in order to try and achieve the promotion which eluded them last term, Heckingbottom’s revelation explains why coaching staff are preparing to enter the new season with Jordan Amissah as their deputy goalkeeper rather than draft-in a replacement for the injured Adam Davies.

Despite the controls which have been placed upon his spending, Heckingbottom is continuing to try and finalise a deal for Reda Khadra after deciding the Brighton and Hove Albion forward fits within United’s budget.

“In terms of what we’ve got to play with, the board has been clear,” Heckingbottom said. “There will be no more finance.

“When we came out of the Premier League, the budget changed. It’s changed again this season.

“We won’t be throwing money at it. We have to be careful we get the right positions.”

The dilemma

United, who play the penultimate match of their warm-up programme at Burton Albion tomorrow, confirmed last weekend that Davies will miss the beginning of the campaign after damaging knee ligaments during a recent behind-closed-doors fixture with Lincoln City. The Wales international is expected to challenge Wes Foderingham for a starting role when he returns to action in September. In the meantime, rather than investigate the possibility of arranging temporary cover, United will ask Amissah to deputise instead.

The young German, who moved to England after leaving Borussia Dortmund, is set to be named on the bench when Heckingbottom’s side begins its latest push for promotion at Watford on August 1st.

As talks aimed at brokering a deal for Khadra enter a critical phase, United are also known to be investigating the possibility of making at least one more signing before the transfer deadline.

The pledge

Speaking earlier this summer, following their defeat by Nottingham Forest in last term’s Championship play-offs, Heckingbottom identified “six or seven” vacancies which needed filling in order to enhance United’s top-flight prospects.

With Davies agreeing a new contract in South Yorkshire and Anel Ahmedhodzic, Tommy Doyle and Ciaran Clark already being unveiled, Heckingbottom said: “We will keep something back, though. We are waiting for the best possible players.

“We don’t want to just fill a number. We want to see someone playing in the team.

“If we can’t envisage them being in there, then there’s no point in doing it. That would just be a waste of time.”