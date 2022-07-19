The defender, who is expected to feature in tonight’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Mansfield Town, continues to be linked with a move away from South Yorkshire despite United’s refusal to accept any of the offers they have so far received for his services.

Speaking ahead of the visit to Field Mill, one of only three warm-up matches remaining before next month’s Championship opener at Watford, Heckingbottom insisted he remains in constant communication with Lowe about his future.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Lowe in action earlier this summer for Sheffield United

“Yes, I’ve sat down and had a word with him,” Heckingbottom said. “I do it all the time.

“He knows the situation. He knows where we are.

“Sometimes the only person who can get distracted by things like this is the player themselves, the person involved themselves, rather than anybody else.

Evangelos Marinakis owns both Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images

“That’s what I’ve told Max and he agreed.”

Although Heckingbottom described reports about the interest in Lowe as “talk”, both the Greek giants and Forest have submitted concrete bids for the 25-year-old. Before he helped them reach the Premier League after moving to the City Ground on loan last term, Forest tabled proposals worth £1.5m and £2m before discovering United valued the player at £5m. That is more than the £4.2m they are understood to have paid Derby County to sign both Lowe and Jayden Bogle two summers ago.

Olympiacos, who like Forest are owned by Evangelos Marinakis, submitted a £1m offer last month.

Max Lowe helped Nottingham Forest win promotion from the Championship last season: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

They believed the prospect of playing Champions League football will prove tempting for Lowe, particularly as United have shown little desire to review the conditions contained within his contract.

Lowe demonstrated his professionalism - and the confidence he gained after excelling for Forest - during Saturday’s visit to Scunthorpe; emerging as one of Heckingbottom’s best performers during the 3-2 defeat.