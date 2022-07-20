Khadra, who also interests Hertha Berlin and Blackburn Rovers after impressing on loan at Ewood Park last term, is viewed by Heckingbottom as the ideal signing to bolster United’s attack ahead of next month’s Championship opener against Watford.

Speaking after last night’s 3-0 defeat by Mansfield Town, the first of three friendlies remaining on United’s pre-season schedule, Heckingbottom acknowledged that piecing together the final pieces of the deal was proving to be a complex process.

But asked if he felt United are “far away” from making a breakthrough, Heckingbottom replied: “I’d day not but then, the little details when you get that far, they can often be the most difficult.

Brigton's Reda Khadra is wanted by Sheffield United

“I don’t think we’re that far. But then that’s me. If you ask the people who are actually responsible for putting things like this together - at both ends of deal - they might tell you something different.”

“No, there’s been no real progress but sometimes it’s difficult,” Heckingbottom added. “Sometimes things crop up that can make things difficult.

“I’m not going to talk about that. We’ve got to get an agreement with Brighton, that’s the first thing.”

Although Heckingbottom described Iliman Ndiaye as “exceptional” at Field Mill, it was easy to see why he wants to recruit someone as vivacious as Khadra on the evidence of this meeting against League Two opponents.

Mansfield Town's Field Mill ground: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

All three of the goals the visitors conceded during the second-half were wholly preventable. Although Heckingbottom insisted they were more focused on fitness than the final result, the 44-year-old admitted United’s focus will change during Friday’s meeting with Burton Albion and Saturday’s trip to Barnsley.