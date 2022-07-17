But with Marcus Dewhurst impressing between the posts for Keith Hill’s side, featuring against his parent club less than a week after moving to Glanford Park on loan, it was inevitable Heckingbottom would be asked about the former England youth international’s performance as the hosts inflicted a surprise 3-2 defeat on the visitors from South Yorkshire.

Confirming he has no plans to recall Dewhurst, despite acknowledging it might be September before Davies recovers from the knee issue he suffered after colliding with an opponent during Tuesday’s behind closed doors meeting with Lincoln City, Heckingbottom was full of praise for how the youngster acquitted himself in what must have been difficult circumstances.

Jordan Amissah kept goal for Sheffield United at Glanford Park on Saturday: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Scunthorpe asked for permission and obviously it’s different to a league or cup game,” Heckingbottom said. “It’s a great experience for him, we’re really pleased he’s come here.

“Keith and his staff are pleased they’ve got him. He’s played in this league before and he knows it, it’s tough.”

Amissah had no chance of preventing any of the three goals Scunthorpe scored before the break, being left hopelessly exposed by some woeful defending before Rhian Brewster and Iliman Ndiaye replied after the break. At the other end of the pitch, Dewhurst produced fine saves to deny Jack Robinson and Max Lowe as Hill’s men held on.

Marcus Dewhurst played against Sheffield United when they visired Scunthorpe: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Saturday’s contest wasn’t the first time Dewhurst has been placed in an awkward situation. During a placement with Guiseley earlier in his career, he found himself facing George Willis during a match against Boston, where his academy coach played when he wasn’t working at United training complex.