After unveiling Anel Ahmedhodzic alongside loan signings Tommy Doyle and Ciaran Clark, United are pressing ahead with attempts to reach an agreement with Brighton and Hove Albion regarding Reda Khadra.

Speaking earlier this summer, following his team’s defeat in last term’s Championship play-offs, Heckingbottom identified “six or seven” vacancies within his squad which “need filling” in order for United to enhance their promotion prospects.

Reda Khadra, who spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, is wanted by Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Goalkeeper Adam Davies, who sustained a minor ligament injury during a friendly against Lincoln City earlier this month, has also returned to Bramall Lane after accepting the offer of a new contract.

“If we have to start with this group, yes, I’d be happy,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “But we are trying for more.

“It might be different if we had Billy (Sharp) and Oli (McBurnie) playing but we don’t. Still, we’ve got them and other players to come back. You don’t wait for that, however. We want to bring some more in.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom

Like Davies, Sharp and McBurnie are both still receiving treatment for fitness issues as United prepare for their penultimate friendly ahead of next month’s visit to Watford. That takes place at Burton Albion tomorrow, with Heckingbottom’s squad concluding its programme of warm-up fixtures with a trip to Barnsley on Saturday.

“I said in January what we needed and every time we’ve had a board meeting and conversations, it’s always been the same,” Heckingbottom said. “It’s always been the same positions, they’ve not changed.”