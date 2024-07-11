Reuell Walters. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship regarding Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s rivals

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have made left-back Sam McCallum their second signing of the summer. He has joined following his exit from Norwich City.

As for Sheffield Wednesday, they have been much busier under Danny Rohl. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton Town land defender

Luton Town have signed defender Reuell Walters on a free transfer. He has joined the Hatters after leaving Arsenal.

The Bedfordshire outfit were relegated from the Premier League along with Sheffield United and Burnley last season.

Their boss Rob Edwards has said: “Reuell is another person we are delighted to bring into the club. He’s a really exciting signing – a dynamic, quick, talented young player.

“He’s had a brilliant upbringing at a couple of top clubs, and we are so pleased to get his move done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pathway is very important to him. That is one of the reasons why he is leaving Arsenal. He had a number of inviting options, but we are so glad that he chose us and sees us as the right step to take on his journey now.

“He’s got brilliant support, great family. He’s got loads of ability and high potential.

“He can play in a number of positions – right-back, right centre-back, right wing-back – and he’d be able to do the middle as well. He’s got lots of strings to his bow.

“He’s a young player, so there is no pressure. But we see him as someone who could potentially make an impact this season and I really hope he does. We’re looking forward to getting to working with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millwall and Plymouth Argyle eye striker

Millwall and Plymouth Argyle are keen on Austria Lustenau striker Namory Cisse, according to a report by Football Insider. The 21-year-old is being linked with a switch to England this summer.

Cisse, who is from Austria, has scored 14 goals in 60 games in his career to date. His current contract expires in 2025.

Blackburn Rovers want centre-back

Blackburn Rovers are interested in a move for Hull City centre-back Sean McLoughlin, as per journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page. The Lancashire outfit have identified the 27-year-old as a potential defensive target in this window.

McLoughlin moved to the Tigers in 2019 from Cork City and was immediately loaned out to St Mirren in Scotland to get some experience under his belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has since played 107 matches for the East Yorkshire club to date, 26 of which came last term.

The Irishman penned a deal with Hull last year. The Tigers’ former boss Liam Rosenior said at the time: “Sean’s been magnificent. He’s grown as a character and become a real leader in the dressing room.

“He’s someone I want to build the team around and the exciting thing for me is I think he’s got a lot more development and potential.

“The biggest compliment I can pay him is he's a fantastic professional, a good lad and a very, very good player.”