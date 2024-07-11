Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United miss out on summer transfer target as Championship rivals Sunderland announce three-year deal

Sheffield United have missed out on one of their summer transfer targets after Alan Browne, the former Preston North End captain, joined their Championship rivals. Browne was a free agent after leaving Deepdale, turning down an offer to become the highest-paid player in their history, and has signed a three-year deal at Sunderland.

With United scouring the market for the best loans and free transfers after relegation last season, while a much-anticipated takeover bid progresses in the background, Browne will have fallen onto their radar after electing to leave Deepdale this summer. But the uncertainty over the future ownership of the club is understood to have hampered attempts to offer Browne a deal earlier in the summer, and he has now moved to the Stadium of Light.

“It’s a big change for me after being at Preston for such a long time, but it’s brilliant to be here,” Browne said. “Sunderland is one of the biggest clubs in England and I can’t wait to get started. I captained Preston for some time, so hopefully I can bring those leadership qualities to the Stadium of Light and add to what is a very talented squad.”

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “Alan is a dynamic and versatile midfielder, who will complement the players within our squad and bring fresh qualities to our midfield. His availability is something we have closely followed throughout the last eight months and his ambition was at the forefront of our discussions.

“He believes he can fulfil those ambitions at Sunderland and after seeing our potential, he wants to play an important role in creating future success. We are delighted to welcome him to the club."