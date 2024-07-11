Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Jebbison bids emotional farewell to Sheffield United after AFC Bournemouth transfer confirmed

Daniel Jebbison has sent an emotional farewell message to his “Sheffield United family” after his switch to Premier League side AFC Bournemouth was confirmed this week. The England youth international turned down the offer of a new deal at Bramall Lane and was unveiled on the south coast on Wednesday afternoon after signing a four-year contract.

Because of their own offer of new terms, and Jebbison’s age, United are entitled to compensation for the Canadian-born striker, who could be loaned out to the Championship next season for some much-needed game-time - and subsequently come up against United after their relegation from the Premier League. Jebbison made only one appearance last season, as a substitute on the final day against Spurs, after a pre-season blood clot left him sidelined.

Still the youngest player to score on his full Premier League debut, when he netted against Everton at just 17 years old, references to “promising attributes” and “exciting potential” in chief executive Neill Blake’s welcoming comments hint that the Cherries see Jebbison as one for the future.

Revealing his reasons for joining Bournemouth ahead of other clubs courting his signature, Jebbison said: “The environment is really good. I know the people here have really good morals, good values and good traits that I really like about them. I could see myself playing here because I like working with good people. I knew what Bournemouth was all about and I did my own research, so that’s why I picked here.

“I’m the type of player player who’s just going to not give up, really. I’d say one who has real passion, who’s going to keep running. I might miss a chance but I won’t get frustrated. I know I’ll get my next one, and I know I’ll put the next one away. I’d say leader as well. You’ll just see a good person as well.”

Jebbison was picked up by United at an organised trial event, after the family settled in Derby from Canada. He left United having scored three goals in his 35 senior appearances for the Blades and said in a farewell message to United on social media: “Dear Sheffield United Family, it is with a heavy heart that I announce my departure from this amazing dub.

“My time here has been unforgettable, filled with great moments [and] tremendous support. Thank you to the fans, my teammates, and the entire staff for making this journey special. Sheffield United will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for everything. Forever a Blade, DJ.”