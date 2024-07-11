Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan believes the signing of Max Lowe from Sheffield United could well prove an inspired addition.

It has already been a manic summer of incoming transfer business at Sheffield Wednesday and skipper Barry Bannan believes the work done so far will stand them in good stead - with plenty more to come. Left-sided defender Max Lowe became the first senior player in 74 years to make the move from Sheffield United to S6 and speaking to The Star recently, Bannan was asked what he made of the deal.

“He's a great signing,” the experienced Scot said on a player who has two Championship promotions on his CV. “He was a bit unlucky with a couple of injuries at Sheffield United so if we can keep him fit we've got a very good full-back on our hands.

“The signings have all got good experience, some of the Premier League, some in the Championship. They're not too young, they know the league and I'm looking forward to playing with them. If we can keep adding quality then as I said last season, we do the right thing and we'll be challenging up the other end.”

The signing of free agent youngster Charlie McNeill following his exit from Manchester United has served as the latest of eight new faces to come into the club. The Star is of the understanding that there are plenty more to come, with a deal in the works to bring Nathaniel Chalobah to the club as well as ongoing talks around the possible incomings of Ike Ugbo and Ian Poveda. Further deals are likely as the Owls look to mould the squad towards a tilt at the top half.