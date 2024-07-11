New Owls signing reveals motive for Sheffield Wednesday move - makes timeline admission
It has been known that McNeill would be becoming a free agent this month for a while now after it was confirmed that he would be leaving Manchester United when his contract expired, however even before he officially left the Red Devils he was spending time training with Danny Röhl and his side.
But his desire to join the group at Hillsborough stretches back prior to Röhl, too, with the 20-year-old having come in to train at Middlewood Road under Darren Moore, and he says that he’s pleased to finally be a Wednesday player after penning a long-term contract with the club.
Speaking to the club’s YouTube channel after arriving, he said, “I’ve been trying to come here now for maybe over a year,” he revealed. “So I’m just happy to finally get it done. The manager really wanted me, and that’s special to me… I came here on a work experience under the previous manager and really liked it, and I’ve known a few of the lads from then. Then in April I came in under Danny and really liked it again - his style of play is what really made me want to join the club.
“His style of play, how he is as a manager, how he wants to help young players and build a good team, it all appealed to me. Which is why I really wanted to join the club… The style he wants is how I want to play my football, so that helps massively.”
Fans will have to wait to get a glimpse of him playing for the Owls, with the next official friendly only taking place on July 20th against RB Salzburg, but he’ll be hoping to hit the ground running in his new colours as Röhl looks for a bright start to the 2024/25 campaign after a whole host of new arrivals.
